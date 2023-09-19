'This a big deal': Spring Hill braces for a potential UAW strike and how that could impact the local economy

SPRING HILL, Tenn. (WTVF) — The United Autoworkers Union has issued a new warning to GM, Ford, and Stelantis — if they don't make significant progress in their negotiations, more plants will join their strike starting Friday.

That could include the GM Plant in Spring Hill.

"I’m going to be crystal clear again right now, if we don’t make serious progress by noon on Friday, September 22, more locals will be called on to stand up and join the strike," said Shawn Fain, President of UAW in a video posted to social media.

UAW National Leadership hasn't said if Spring Hill will be the next plant to join the picket line, but if they are selected, local union leaders indicate they're ready.

"If we get called, we’re going to be ready. We’re all going to be out here, all hands on deck," said John Rutherford, President of UAW Local 1853, on a Facebook Live.

A strike of this magnitude will likely impact Spring Hill beyond just the autoworkers themselves. Nelly's Italian Cafe and Pizzeria is one of the last restaurants you pass before driving into the GM plant. The owner is worried businesses like hers will be the first splurges to be cut when GM workers only receive strike pay.

"It’s definitely scary at first to think, is this going to affect my business?" said Danielle Hall, the owner. "I’m sure people will cut back on going out to eat because it’s a luxury."

She remembers the 2019 strike and their business survived, but she wonders what it could mean for other small businesses. "The town as a whole, we’re probably going to feel it because people aren’t making as much money. They’re going to be on a lower salary wage for strike," said Hall.

That being said, Hall says she's also sympathetic to the UAW members.

"I feel bad for them having to go through it, for sure," said Hall. "It really is a big part of the community."

Spring Hill's Mayor says a long strike could be disastrous for everyone involved.

"The house payment they will have to make, the car payment they will have to make, there’s all kind of negative connotations that could happen as a result of it," said Mayor Jim Hagaman. "When GM is not open, the other companies that support them aren’t open. That’s a big deal."

That's why Mayor Hagaman is calling on everyone at the negotiating table to resolve this quickly. "The city of Spring Hill definitely wants this not to happen, but if it does, it should be resolved as soon as possible because we are full supporters of the men and women that work in our GM factory here," said Hagaman.

He just wants the town to get back to what it does best — keeping the cars rolling.

"As we look forward in the future, we just want everyone to be happy," he said.