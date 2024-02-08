This bill could make it easier for people to register for disabled license plates

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — There's a bill I'm following in the legislature that could make it easier for people to register for disabled license plates or placards.

The proposal would allow licensed chiropractors to complete statements of disability to accompany a person's application for the plates.

Right now, only physicians and physical therapists can do that. So this could open the door to make it easier for some people to acquire the plates.

I looked it up, and as of last year, the Tennessee Department of Revenue reported there were about 190-thousand license plates registered for people with disabilities.