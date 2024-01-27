This Clarksville church was destroyed by the tornado. You can come to a gospel concert to help.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A Clarksville church damaged in the December tornado is asking for the community's support at fundraiser planned this weekend.

The Mt. Olive Missionary Baptist Church on Needmore Road lost its roof when the tornado hit. Inside the sanctuary, large pieces of drywall and insulation now cover the pews and water-soaked carpet.

Pastor David Allen said the church has some insurance, but not enough to cover the costs of rebuilding. The process has been slow to get started, but Allen said the plan is to rebuild in the same location.

"The building is destroyed, but the church is still standing strong," said Allen.

The church has been holding services at the First Missionary Baptist Church in Clarksville, and that will be the site of a gospel concert fundraiser on Jan. 27 at 5 p.m. Admission is free, but donations are encouraged. All of the money raised will go towards the Mt. Olive Missionary Baptist Church's rebuilding efforts.

"As a church we’ve always been a resource for the community," said Allen. "It's strange being on the flip side of that, when you’re looking for the community to help you."

Allen said every donation, big or small, means a lot to the church. Despite the long road ahead, he is optimistic about the future.

"We know we will bounce back," said Allen.

How you can help

For residents who aren't able to attend the benefit concert, Allen said there are other ways to donate. The church has also set up a GoFundMe: https://www.gofundme.com/f/with-your-help-together-we-will-bounce-back

Donations can also be made through this link:

https://www.givelify.com/donate/mount-olive-missionary-baptist-church-clarksville-tn-2j7wy5MzgyNTg=/donation/amount

Checks can be made out to the Mt. Olive Missionary Baptist Church and mailed to Pastor David Allen, 1700 Autumnwood Boulevard, Clarksville, TN, 37042.