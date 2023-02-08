This free tax prep program offers free help to qualifying individuals in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — For the second year in a row, Nashville resident David Watson returned to Westwood Baptist Church in Nashville for tax assistance.

"They just had me fill out this paperwork, and then they set up a meeting, another appointment to pick up the paperwork and I just go home and then two weeks later I get my refund," said Watson. "Simple. Easy."

The church is hosting the IRS's free Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program or VITA.

"Besides claiming all the credits that people deserve, it also is saving hundreds of dollars in tax preparation fees," said Samantha Williams, associate director of Financial Mobility at United Way of Greater Nashville.

The church is one of 20 locations organized by United Way of Greater Nashville.

"So we take volunteers from the community. We train them to an IRS standard, so they're certified, and they're doing their tax preparations," said Williams.

Williams said it's also a way to make sure you're not leaving any money on the table.

"So one of the reasons that the coalition exists is for the earned income tax credit," she said. "It's the largest anti-poverty tool our country has ever done, but not everyone in Middle Tennessee is claiming it."

Last year the program helped 9,000 Tennessee taxpayers save $2.7 million.

"They really walk you through everything, what happened and what went on through the year and why you owe this and why you don't," said Nashville resident Shareen Ibraheem.

The program will run until tax season ends on April 13.

"It takes a burden off families, you know, single people," said Ibraheem. "It takes a burden off, yeah."

United Way also offers a program to help you file your taxes on your own for free. It's called My Free Taxes and there is no income restrictions.