This local nonprofit is helping lend a hand ahead of Mother's Day

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — If you look ahead in your calendar, Mother's Day is coming sooner than you think.

One nonprofit has been planning for the holiday for months, to honor women at the Nashville Rescue Mission.

"A lot of times the community at large just thinks of them as homeless people and not as individuals and by doing this by giving them not only the things that they need, but some extra special items, it just shows that there's people out there that love you," the Assistant Director of Women's Guest Services Jean Lazenby said.

The group is called a Woman's Journey Incorporated. They are planning to build bags full of items like pads, tooth brushes, reusable water bottles, Bibles and more to donate to the mission.

"A woman needs to feel cherished and valued," Carol Cole Harris with the organization said.

You can reach out above to Carol through the group's Facebook page about making a donation, or volunteer to help make the bags.

They will be meeting on May 10th from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Bethel World Outreach Church in Brentwood.