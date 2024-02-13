This Madison business is sharing love, healing with floral arrangements

MADISON, Tenn. (WTVF) — In Madison, Miller’s Florist is a fixture of the community — and Valentine’s Day continues to be their Super Bowl.

“Flowers have always made me feel good,” Konya Williams, owner of Miller's, said. “I think you can tell the love that's put into an arrangement by the way it looks, the way it makes you feel, so that's what we do here.”

There's no rule that on Valentine's Day, only couples can exchange flowers and gifts. This year, a lot of people in our community could use a pick me up, including in Madison, which was one of the areas hit by the deadly Dec. 9 tornadoes just two months ago.

“Windows out, you know, roofs messed up. The damage, and of course the loss of 3 lives, it’s changed people,” Williams said. “We all know somebody who has been directly affected by it — just because of the area we are in.”

Throughout Madison, it looks as if the deadly December tornado was yesterday, not that tomorrow is Valentine's Day.

Just a few weeks after the tornado, several inches of snow piled up in Madison. That slowed the cleanup in that community as well as others affected by the December twisters.

But little by little, Madison is cleaning up.

Being a small part of the healing process is an honor to the flower shop, so when they can, Miller's is making floral arrangements extra special.

“I took an order for somebody who was sending an order to somebody in the hospital as a Get Well, but in addition to that we added a Happy Valentine's Day balloon. Because in times like this, when words don't come easy — leave it to flowers to say it all,” Williams said.