This McMinnville magician is "The Next Star of Magic"

MCMINNVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A local magician in McMinnville is making a splash in the magic world.

Jordan Winton started magic as a kid and now performs massive illusions inside his own theater.

"I never feel like I'm truly working," Winton said.

While it may not feel like he is working, his efforts are not going unnoticed.

"The Merlin Award to magic is what the Oscar is to the movies, what the Emmy is for television, and what the Tony is for theater," the International Magicians Society said.

Winton received the Merlin Award and was recognized as "The Next Star of Magic".

"I still can't believe it," Winton said.

Some big names have won a Merlin in the past: Siegfried and Roy, David Copperfield, Criss Angel and more.

"It gives me inspiration," Winton said. "I know I have a lot to live up to".

He one day hopes to perform on an even bigger stage like Nashville or Las Vegas.

"One day if everything adds up and God's willing. That's where I'll be," Winton said.