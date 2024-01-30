Lawmakers support denying bail for people accused of multiple crimes

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — State lawmakers announced their support for a constitutional amendment letting judges deny bail for people accused of a wider variety of crimes, keeping them behind bars before their trial.

Right now, that option is only allowed for crimes like first-degree murder, which carry the possibility of the death penalty.

But the change would extend that to other crimes, like second-degree murder and aggravated kidnapping.

The road to that change is a long one.

It starts with this year's legislature approving the change, but then next year's newly elected legislature would also have to approve the change — in 2025.

If that happens, the measure would head to the ballot for Tennessee voters to decide the year after, in 2026.

"It's interesting because the person who is pushing it is one of the people rumored to be a candidate for governor in 2026, Cameron Sexton," said NewsChannel 5 Political Analyst Pat Nolan. "Right now, he's the state house speaker, but he may well be a Republican candidate for Governor in 2026.

Unlike many bills proposed by state lawmakers, this one appears to have support from at least some Democrats in addition to the Republican super-majority.