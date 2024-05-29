This recruiting firm helps veterans transition from life in uniform to working as a civilian

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — This week beginning with Memorial Day really had me thinking about the fallen, but also wondering what resources are out there to make sure those who make it back aren't forgotten either.

That's why I want to tell you about an important organization called "RecruitMilitary."

It's a recruiting firm that helps veterans transition from life in uniform to working as a civilian. They help veterans build their resumes and coach them on job interviews.

It's something many vets say has helped when they had trouble articulating how military skills translate to life as a civilian.

"We have all of the attributes anybody within corporate America would want or any corporate structure would demand as far as leadership background, don't need to be micromanaged, our community knows how to navigate the political atmosphere of a corporate culture because we've had to do that with the chain of command that exists in the military," said Chris Newsome with RecruitMilitary.

Recruit Military is free for veterans and their spouses.

I checked this morning and they're having some virtual job fairs coming up in June and August. But then there's an in-person job fair here in Nashville on September 19th.