This season, Titans fans have a front-row seat to construction of new stadium

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — From the concourse and walking bridges inside Nissan Stadium, fans can see the new stadium taking shape.

Construction of the new Nissan Stadium started in March.

At the most recent meeting of the Metro Sports Authority, people from the Titans organization gave a presentation to board members.

"The building is really coming into shape," said Kellen Decoursey. "You can start to see the field. The field wall is starting to take place."

Fans attending the home opener couldn't get over the progress.

"It's awesome. It's going to be a great addition to the Titans and everyone here," said Drake Parker. "I feel like every week you come by and more and more keeps getting built."

The new stadium is encouraging to fans, who want to see the Tennessee Titans do well.

"I'm proud of what Amy [Adams] and Ran [Carthon] have done for Nashville and the organization," said Cedric White.

The Titans played the New York Jets in their first game of the season.

Titans fans said they hoped Jets fans took notice of the state-of-the-art stadium in the works.

"We like to use that as an intimidation tactic!" White said with a chuckle. "If Aaron [Rodgers] is intimidated by that maybe we can sneak out with a win today."

In the presentation to Metro Sports Authority, the Titans said there are around 500 workers on site every day. They predict there will be roughly 1,600 workers every day by the end of 2026. To put that into perspective, about 600 people helped build Geodis Park home of Nashville SC.

Because of the need to relocate some utilities and certain construction contracts, the updated cost for the project is $2.2 billion up from $2.1 billion.

The stadiums is expected to open in the spring of 2027.