'This was not part of the plan:' This mom-to-be has a request only another mother can fulfill

MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WTVF) — "Congratulations, you're pregnant" and "you have cancer" are two statements that don't go together.

But it's the reality for Mt. Juliet mom-to-be Erin Ackerman, who at 33 weeks pregnant, has a request only another mother can fulfill.

The 32-year-old was diagnosed with cancer three weeks ago after finding a lump in her breast. Even with limited testing so far due to her pregnancy, doctors believe Ackerman has a rare and aggressive form of the disease.

Ackerman is scheduled to be induced on Monday, Nov. 21, and her due date isn't the only thing cancer has changed. It also means she won't be able to breastfeed her baby girl.

"This was not part of the plan," Ackerman said. "No, not at all."

She is hoping another mother can step in and fill that gap by donating breast milk.

"Because she's premature and under the advisement of my doctors, I'm really looking for someone that would be willing to jump through those hoops and possibly go through their physical to get that proper screening."

Ackerman knows it's a big ask, but the payoff could be the perfect medicine for both baby and mom.

"It would be good for her and I feel like it would help me cope with what I'm going through," she said.

If you are interested in helping Erin, you can reach out on a Facebook page she created to keep track of her and her baby's journey.