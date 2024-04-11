'This will backfire:' Self-defense instructor warns about teachers carrying guns

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Allowing some teachers to carry in the classroom is controversial, but it could soon become reality if a bill becomes law.

If lawmakers pass a bill, teachers could carry in the classroom if they get 40 hours of training according to state Rep. Bud Hulsey.

"If you’ve been through the training, you pass the test, you’ve qualified, to me it’s a reasonable alternative if you want to take advantage of it," Hulsey said.

Arming educators brings up mixed emotions on both sides.

"So here you are in a classroom they’re going to get 40 hours of enhanced concealed carry," Michael ‘Moose’ Moore said. “It’s a joke. They’re going to get eight hours of that in firearms training. I did it for 10 years, and I was learning all the time."

The Vigilance Group's Moose Moore is a retired fighter pilot and Air Marshal. Now, he teaches self-defense classes at places like schools and churches. He thinks the bill is bogus.

"I do know at Covenant that one or two maybe more teachers had carry permits in that school that day that shooting went down — six people died. And the most interesting thing, I share with Covenant parents is everyone who was locked in a classroom did not get hurt," Moore said.

In rural areas, Rep. Hulsey, R- Kingsport, said they don't have the funds to hire school resource officers. However, the state has steadily provided funding SROs throughout the years. Just last year, Gov. Bill Lee and the General Assembly included a one-time, non-recurring investment of $40 million in public school security grants for the 2023-24 fiscal year budget. The total package for school safety was $240 million.

In 2018, Gov. Lee signed a $30 million legislation to fund SROs in the state.

"You’ve got several that are having financial problems, and staffing problems just plugging SROs in, so I do think it’s a reasonable option," Hulsey said.

“I think that’s a cop-out. I think there’s plenty of people that live in rural communities that would be more than happy to step up as volunteers," Moore said.

Moose also fears teachers could get into trouble.

“The more I read about the bill, I’m not sure how protected the teachers are, that may inadvertently shoot someone that’s not supposed to shoot the LEA’s protected, law enforcement’s protected, I’m not sure about the teachers, so I think this will backfire," Moore said.

To bring a gun to school, teachers will need a handgun carry permit, go through a psychological evaluation, get approval from law enforcement, the school district, and their principal.

It's unclear when lawmakers will be voting on it next. The Senate passed the measure 26-5. The bill is still on the desk in the House from last year.

How it would work

For those wanting to carry, they will have to go through several steps to do so.

Teachers wanting to carry will have to have:

an enhanced carry permit

written authorization from the superintendent and principal and law enforcement

complete 40 hours of basic training in school policing and 40 hours of POST commission-approved training that is specific to school policing each year in order to keep the authorization

must obtain a background check

undergo a psychological exam conducted by a Tennessee-licensed psychologist