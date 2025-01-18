This WWII vet is sharing his story in a new documentary, it's even narrated by Jim Nantz

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A man lived a piece of history, soon reaching its 80th anniversary. For decades, he never shared his story. He's telling it in a major way now. He's even getting help in telling it from a famous name you'll know.

On Thursday night, a front row theater seat was saved for Ed Cavallini, visiting Nashville from Monterey, California. It was a one-time movie screening in this space.

"Do you mind if I ask you how old you are?" I asked him.

"No," Ed answered. A pause followed.

"You gonna ask me?" he smiled.

"How old are ya?"

"101-and-a-half."

Something about Ed, even at 101-and-a-half, he's still experiencing new adventures.

"You nervous or anything?" I asked him as the large crowd filled the theater.

"Should I be nervous?" he laughed.

Ed joined the U.S. Marine Corps in the time of World War II.

"I was sent to Iwo Jima as a rifle platoon leader," he remembered. "We landed on D-Day, and I was hit by a piece of shrapnel during the third day of the operation. Surviving was an accident. I was very fortunate. A lot of people didn't come out this way."

Ed still has a piece of shrapnel lodged in his heart. For much of his life, he didn't really talk about his service. His daughter Jane told me something. In 2006, Clint Eastwood released the film, "Flags of Our Fathers." Ed saw it, went home, and spent three hours telling his story to his family. A lot more people are about to hear it.

Thursday night, Pinnacle Financial Partners was hosting the screening of a documentary produced by the World War II Foundation. It's called "A Final Landing on Iwo Jima." It's being aired on public television stations. Ed said it's quite something to be in a documentary. He said it's also quite something for it to be narrated by sportscaster Jim Nantz.

"I had the chance to tell this important story," Jim said, attending the screening. "It's just a great honor to be able to be a part of this."

The film began.

"I'm interested to see what it looks like, yeah," Ed said.

The audience for the film included Charley Dickey. He's also in the film, coming to better know the WWII story of his late father. Gov. Bill Lee and First Lady Maria Lee were in the audience, too. They all watched as Ed returned to Iwo Jima on the screen.

"I think it should be shared," Ed said of the stories of WWII veterans. "The more you know about anybody is important."

At the end of the film, the audience stood and applauded for Ed.

101-and-a-half. Yes, Ed is still getting those new adventures.

"That's a good thing!" he laughed.

Do you have a positive, good news story? You can email me at forrest.sanders@newschannel5.com.