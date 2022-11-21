This year's Thanksgiving feast taking a hit from inflation in Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Those heading to the grocery store ahead of Thanksgiving may be hit with sticker shock.

"I did get the turkey already," said shopper Nicole Harper. "It does seem more expensive this year."

The average turkey this year is 21% more expensive than last year, according to the American Farm Bureau Federation.

"The prices are way higher," said shopper Meleah Carter. "I will say, they are higher."

"Turkeys were hit especially hard this year," said Adam Williams, CFO of the Turnip Truck. "I mean for the past three to four months, it's been hard to even get turkey deli slices in the meat department."

Part of the reason could be a decrease in supply. The avian flu killed off eight million turkeys this year.

"It's been more prevalent this year than we've seen in the past, and it's been going on all year," said Lee Maddox, director of communications for the Tennessee Farm Bureau Federation.

This, coupled with inflation, means a pricier bird at checkout.

"Well there's no doubt avian influenza has had an impact, the cost of fuel and fertilizer," Maddox said. He added the war in Ukraine and labor shortages have also impacted prices.

It has shoppers thinking carefully about what to buy.

"Some things, like, if I'm only going to eat it I'm like 'hmm do I really want to spend that much money on just one or two people eating it?'" Carter said.

But some say at the end of the day it's not about what's on your table, but who is sitting around it.

"I think now more than ever it's impotent to be spending time with family, absolutely - and Thanksgiving it's important that some things stay the same, right?" Harper said.