Thomas Rhett invites you to join the "Purple Bag Project"

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Country Music star Thomas Rhett is inviting anyone 21+ who wants to help create care packages down to the Bridgestone Arena plaza on Tuesday, the day before the CMA Awards, to help pack care packages for soldiers and those who have suffered loss from natural disasters.

It's all through "The Crown Royal Purple Bag Project," where Crown Royal is working with Rhett and the public to send 1,000,000 care packages in their iconic purple bags by the year 2020.

“The goal of the entire campaign is to pack 1,000,000 bags by the year 2020 to send out to those who need it the most, and this case, it’s service men and women overseas, and also people that have been directly affected by natural disasters like hurricanes or tornadoes," Rhett said. “So for them over there who are missing Thanksgiving or missing Christmas, I think this is a very small gesture that we can do to kind of help give a little piece of home to people that are kind of serving, serving our country and fighting for our freedom.”

Adult volunteers 21+ are encouraged to stop by Bridgestone Arena from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Tuesday to fill Crown Royal purple bags with uplifting notes, food and personal care items.

All care packages this season will be donated to long-term Crown Royal partner, Packages From Home, a non-profit organization dedicated to sending care and comfort packages to deployed American military heroes overseas.