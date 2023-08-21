Those impacted by Covenant shooting beg lawmakers to remember their requests during the special session

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Because of a terrible tragedy at a Nashville school, state lawmakers find themselves back at the Tennessee Capitol.

In March, a shooter stormed into The Covenant School to carry out an attack that was planned for months. Three staffers and three students were killed.

People personally impacted by the shooting have gotten familiar with the state legislature. When lawmakers didn't take action on a gun control plan in the spring, they were there.

This summer, Covenant parents have met with lawmakers, and led prayers on the plaza most mornings.

"It's kind of the worst hobby in the world, right? It's the worst unpaid job you can have," Jack and Maggie Sullivan said about trying to get through to lawmakers after gun violence impacted their family.

This week, the Sullivans plan to be close to the Capitol. Their dad teaches at The Covenant School. He is the man in the police body camera video who ushers officers in during the mass shooting.

"Our dad having experienced the shooting and us having pretty strong convictions about the kinds of things that need to be done to take action to prevent further tragedies, we thought it was really important to come and to support," Jack Sullivan said.

Anna Caudill lost her friend Katherine Koonce in the shooting. On the first day of the special session, she joined Moms Demand Action to recognize her friend who was the head of school. Caudill says they both shared a passion for helping kids.

"That is where we need to be putting our energy, especially if we have a surplus budget as a state... to steward that well... what could be better than to invest in children's lives?" Caudill said.

Those personally impacted by the shooting say it would be a shame if lawmakers ignored the needs of the people who asked for a special legislative session.