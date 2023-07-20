Though without power, Robertson County largely spared on storm damage

ROBERTSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WTVF) — Tons of trees and power lines are down in Robertson County after storms roiled through Middle Tennessee on Thursday afternoon.

Roberston County EMA director Chance Holmes said they got pretty lucky since there’s barely any structural damage and no reports of injuries.

But some told NewsChannel 5 the severe weather took them by surprise. Some of them were at home when it started coming down, while others were out on the roads driving like Dylan Daniels. He said as he was driving back home from Nashville, he saw other drivers pulling over and, thought to himself, "Wow this weather is crazy."

He came home to find a massive tree limb on the roof of his porch.

“When I pulled in I was like: no way. My car was sitting there, and it did put a little dent in it. It’s not a big deal, and my dogs we’re back there the whole time too," Daniels said.

Daniels said he is grateful it didn’t take out his entire home. He and thousands more across Middle Tennessee are without power. Utility crews are working hard trying to restore the power.

As a storm safety tip, remember to report downed power lines and don’t touch them because they are dangerous. For safety’s sake, always assume that a fallen power line is live.