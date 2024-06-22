Thousands brave high temperatures for Nashville Pride this weekend

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Despite soaring temperatures, thousands of people flocked to the Nashville Pride Festival this weekend. The two-day event features a wide array of musicians, drag performers, activities, and more. Broadway was lined with people of all backgrounds and ages, celebrating in a vibrant display of unity and love, earlier in the day.

Happening Now: Thousands of people are on Broadway in Downtown to watch The #Nashville Pride Parade. @NC5 pic.twitter.com/UWflM8P53W — Aaron Cantrell (@AaronTheNewsGuy) June 22, 2024

Jason Baxter, a Nashville resident, emphasized the importance of the event. “Being able to be loud and proud wherever you can. That’s what it’s all about,” he said during the Nashville Pride Parade.

Rana Hooper, who has been attending the parade for decades, noted its growth over the years. “It’s gotten bigger since I marched here back in 1995,” she said.

Sage Lewis, visiting from Alabama, reflected on the significance of the event in light of current national issues. “With everything going on in the country right now, I really want to show love and show pride and show there’s nothing wrong with who we are.”

The festival provides a space for acceptance and self-expression. “I just came out recently, and it feels really good to be here and out for the first time,” said Michaela Adcock, another festival-goer.

The parade served as a prelude to the main festivities at Bicentennial Park, where the celebration continued despite the sweltering heat.

“The hotter it got, the more determined we became,” said Jerock Walker of Nashville. “We started the parade in the shade, but halfway through, the sun came in and said, ‘let me show you who I am.’ Boom, and it’s been hot ever since.”

To ensure the safety of attendees, Vanderbilt University Medical Center set up a tent at the festival entrance, ready to respond to any heat-related illnesses. “Folks don’t keep up with the water they need,” said Tony Smith, a Vanderbilt LifeFlight nurse practitioner. “We can give IV fluids, cool them off, make sure they’re okay, and discharge them to the venue or home with family.”

Despite their efforts to stay hydrated, many found the heat challenging. “I’ve got some water bottles, but beating this kind of heat is tough,” admitted one attendee.

Drag performer Rita Room echoed the resilience of the LGBTQ+ community and its allies. "It’s more important than ever to just get out there and be visible, especially after last year with the drag bill getting overturned. It’s just more of a reason to celebrate.”

Festival tickets are still available for this evening and tomorrow. Attendees are encouraged to bring their own refillable water bottles, with free refill stations onsite.