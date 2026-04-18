Thousands celebrate Earth Day at Centennial Park

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — To rein in the holiday next week, Nashville put on a day-long celebration for Earth Day at Centennial Park Saturday.

While there were worries about the weather, it didn't stop thousands from showing up to enjoy family fun and find ways improve our planet.

"We all live on this planet, we need to hold hands and make sure that our ourselves and our children and our grandchildren have the same opportunity...that we have," said Curtis Baysinger with the Middle Tennessee Citizens Climate Lobby.

Over 75 exhibits — including nonprofits, small businesses and food trucks — made up the experience. Some added to the lively spirit, others taught about climate change, and all encouraged a greener outlook on life.

"We usually do trash pickup and stuff like that for Earth Day, so this way we can feel like we do our part...planting a tree," laughed Christy Tye, visiting from out of state.

The Centennial Park Conservancy, which put on the event, estimated around 10,000 people stopped by to celebrate the Earth and support sustainability.

It's all in good, free, family-friendly fun, and every year, the reason is the same: a renewed effort to appreciate and protect our home.

"I just want to be a good steward, and I hope that others want to be a good steward as well," said Nashville native Tia Brown.

"We have one Earth, let's take care of it so we can live longer and happier, and it's going to be beautiful! Let's take care of it!" added Jillian Leonardo, who was visiting Nashville with friends.

Nashville Tree Foundation with Amazon gave out 1,500 free trees Saturday.

How are you or the people around you celebrating the Earth? You can email me at nikki.hauser@newschannel5.com.