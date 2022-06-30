NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Did you get a text message over the weekend saying you might be part of a class action lawsuit?

Thousands of people across Nashville did, and while it may seem like the text may be part of a scam, attorneys say it isn't. In fact, for potentially thousands of voters in Nashville, it could mean extra cash in their pockets.

The text, which begins with "Notice of Class Action" was sent out over the weekend.

It stems from what happened back in 2020, shortly after Metro Council passed a 34% property tax increase.

The group NoTax4Nash tried to recall Mayor John Cooper as a result, gathering signatures at various rallies, but that wasn't all voters heard about it.

"I'll never forget the night that the call went out," said attorney John Spragens.

Spragens said potentially thousands of voters across Nashville received a phone call with a recorded message at the other end, detailing where voters could sign a recall petition against Mayor Cooper. The message said it was paid for by NoTax4Nash.

The group was sued, claiming the calls violated the Federal Telephone Consumer Protection Act.

NoTax4Nash denies any wrongdoing, but nonetheless, the group has agreed to settle the lawsuit, putting up more than a million dollars that will be split among all the people who say they got one of those calls.

Spragens and others involved in the lawsuit said this weekend they contacted residents through text using the same list that was originally used to send out the phone calls — this time, alerting people to the lawsuit and to their chance to sign on as part of the class action.

Spragens said that if you received one of the calls on either July 16 or 17 of 2020, you could get a payment, with potentially thousands of people entitled to a share of the pot.

"It could be $10, $40, $60, $80," Spragens said. "It all depends on how many people participate in the settlement."

But you have to sign up on the settlement website first.

You have until August 23rd to sign up to receive a share of the settlement money by certifying that you received the call in 2020.

Representatives from NoTax4Nash said they think the original lawsuit was intended to intimidate critics of the property tax increase.

They said a third-party marketing and communications company inadvertently sent out the cell phone call despite NoTax4Nash telling the company not to do so.

