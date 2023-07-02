Thousands kick of July 4th festivities at the Nolensville Star Spangled Celebration

NOLENSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Thousands of people kicked off their July 4th weekend at the Nolensville Star Spangled Celebration.

After 17 years, the event has become an annual tradition for families in the area.

The free celebration included live music, multiple bounce houses and games, food vendors, and of course fireworks!

Organizers said they've spent months planning the event and are thankful the storms cleared in time for families to enjoy the fun.

"These type of community events, are truly feel good events. This community loves to get out. You get to see everybody. Everyone is in a great mood, listening to some great music. Just having some fun, having some good family fun," town manager, Victor Lay, said.

In a couple of months, organizers will begin planning next year's event. They hope even more people attend next year.