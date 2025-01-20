Thousands march for equality at the 40th annual MLK Day Celebration in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — For just the third time in history, Inauguration Day fell on Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Despite the frigid temperatures, people from across the Mid-state marched down Jefferson Street to Tennessee State University, celebrating 40 years of honoring Dr. King in Nashville.

The Interdenominational Ministers Fellowship hosted the 40th Annual MLK Day Celebration, a nationally recognized event that draws thousands each year.

Nearly 60 years after Dr. King’s assassination, people of all ages and backgrounds came together to march for his dream of a world where individuals are judged by their character, not the color of their skin. Clarksville native Wanda Smith, a lifelong advocate for equal rights, joined the march.

“That we would have the right to sit at the restaurants, go in the front door, and we don’t have to use separate restrooms anymore. We can sit in the front seat of any bus,” Smith said, reflecting on the progress achieved since her youth.

Smith described the day as bittersweet, noting its overlap with the presidential inauguration. “We’re here for a great cause to remember where we came from, but then we have a president that says we’re going to make America great again. That’s something to think about,” she said.

Carrying a sign she brings each year, Smith emphasized the importance of honoring Dr. King’s legacy. “I take this every year in remembrance of his work and his thoughts about my dreams of keeping freedom alive,” she said.

The theme of this year’s convocation, “Marching Forward and Being United in Justice and Peace,” was echoed by speakers at Tennessee State University. Representative Harold Love Jr. spoke about the collective effort required to realize Dr. King’s vision.

“When we talk about trying to remove the social ills in racism, and sexism, and trying to reduce homelessness and increase wages for those working, it’s going to take all of us,” Love said. “No one person can do it by themselves. Dr. King exemplified bringing the community together and galvanizing people. He was the outward symbol of the march and movement, but he was backed up by the community and those who believed in his message.”

Smith, who has been advocating for equality since childhood, remains committed to keeping Dr. King’s dream alive. “Civil rights are everybody’s rights,” she said.

