Thousands of brewers from across the country in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Inside the Music City Center, the science and sales of throwing back a cold one is sprawled out on its large flashy floor.

The Craft Brewers Conference and BrewExpo America is the country's largest craft brewing industry gathering, bringing more than 12 thousand brewers here from across the country.

It's the same huge convention that was here just four years ago when there were far fewer brewers in Nashville.

"Even since 2018 we've seen it really explode," said Ann Obenchain with the Brewers Association. "In the Nashville area there are 25 craft breweries, 154 across the state of Tennessee."