Watch Now
News

Actions

Thousands of brewers from across the country in Nashville

Craft Brewer Convention
WTVF
Craft Brewer Convention
Posted at 8:52 PM, May 09, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-09 21:52:53-04

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Inside the Music City Center, the science and sales of throwing back a cold one is sprawled out on its large flashy floor.

The Craft Brewers Conference and BrewExpo America is the country's largest craft brewing industry gathering, bringing more than 12 thousand brewers here from across the country.

It's the same huge convention that was here just four years ago when there were far fewer brewers in Nashville.

"Even since 2018 we've seen it really explode," said Ann Obenchain with the Brewers Association. "In the Nashville area there are 25 craft breweries, 154 across the state of Tennessee."

Get NewsChannel 5 Now, wherever, whenever, always free.

Watch the live stream below, and download our apps on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV and more. Click here to learn more.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
SkyMap 480x360

News

Learn more about SkyMap