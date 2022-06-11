Thousands of country music fans pack downtown for CMA Fest Day 3

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — For this one weekend a year, country music fans from all over descend on downtown to take it all in.

"14 long hours [to drive], but it was worth it. It’s fun," said Damian Ditzman, who drove from New Jersey.

"Oh yeah, we love country," said Lisa Rice, from Indiana.

When you have this many people in downtown Nashville, every now and then at CMA Fest you'll see a familiar face. And we don't just mean the celebs that take center stage.

"Uncle Kracker, and then tomorrow I’m seeing Parker McCullen," said Ditzman.

"Dierks Bently," said Katie Murphy, from Philadelphia. "I would say Dierks Bently as well," echoed her friend Claire Cahill, from Chicago.

"Drake White," said Rice.

"I want to see Carrie Underwood," said Daria Elwell, from Pennsylvania, who said she would freeze if she actually saw Carrie, and then she would ask for her workout routine.

But not everyone out at CMA Fest was eager to see the hottest new artists.

"Patsy Cline — well, she’s dead," said Bob Sevon from Arizona. "The younger people like the newer sound. The twang is a little much — even I got tired of the twang."

And yet, despite our fans keeping their eyes peeled, they either had to settle for cardboard cutouts of Alan Jackson or dancing with Breeland through virtual technology.

"Definitely not as good as meeting him, but pretty close," said Chelsea Fitzgerald.

Even still, with this much star power on the stages, fans seemed to be thrilled to take it all in.

"We love Nashville," said Murphy.

"Next year, we’re buying tickets in August," said Ditzman.

Once again, almost everybody was thrilled.

"Noise is a bit loud but I’m deaf anyway, I’ve been in construction too many years," said Sevon.