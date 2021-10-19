Thousands of dollars worth of equipment stolen, damaged from Franklin tree service

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WTVF) — A group of thieves stole and damaged about $300,000 worth of equipment from a Franklin tree service company.

Surveillance video shows at least three people plowing through the locked gates with three of the stolen trucks from Foriest Tree Care on Columbia Avenue during the early morning hours of October 17.

Police say the thieves stole two 2019, white Dodge Ram 5500 flatbed pickup trucks and a 2018 Ford F550, white flatbed pickup.

All of the trucks were marked with Foriest Tree Care logos.

Two black flatbed trailers, chainsaws, climbing equipment, and computers were also stolen.

One of the trailers was abandoned on Interstate 65 N near McEwen Drive.

"Our concern is keeping customers happy and service them so has put us behind in responding," owner Walt Ward said.

Ward said Franklin police are pursuing a few leads but no arrests have been made yet.

There is a cash reward for information. Call Crime Stoppers if you have any information at 615-794- 4000.