Thousands of people come out for the 83rd running of the Iroquois Steeplechase!

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — It was a beautiful day for folks to get out and enjoy the 83rd running of the Iroquois Steeplechase!

Thousands of people were out on Saturday ready to enjoy the race and have some fun! The event is an annual tradition around here.

"It's kind of like the right of passage of Nashville and it's an exciting place to be. Everyone comes and they’re happy. We welcome all the newcomers as well," Spectator Nancy Gregg said.

The annual race, known as Nashville's "rite of spring", always brings out the masses. People also put on some of their best outfits.

"You go to Michaels the night before; have a cocktail and get the hot glue and you go to town," Gregg jokingly said.

Before the races start, people usually tailgate. "Just remember if you get caught drinking at steeple better know the right people," Brian Horowitz jokingly adds.

For some of these folks this is their first time "I graduated law school last week, so Brian brought me for my first year," Caitlyn Moss said.

Horowitz said this wasn't his first rodeo. "In high school we would come out here and jump the fences. Now, we come out here with real tickets, so kind of graduated from the other side," Horowitz said.

Everyone in attendance says the races are a lot of fun to watch, but it's also about making memories with loved ones.

Also, raising money for charity. This year's event is once again benefiting Monroe Carell Jr. Children's Hospital at Vanderbilt.

Since 1981, the hospital has received more than 11 million dollars in proceeds from Steeplechase's governing body, The Volunteer State Horsemen's Foundation.