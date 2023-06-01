Thousands of students return to Metro schools for summer learning program

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Thousands of Metro third graders will be back in the classroom on June 1 for the first day of summer school. The program runs through the end of the month to help students catch up.

3,800 third graders will walk through the doors on Thursday for the Promising Scholars program. The Third Grade Retention Law targeted kids with lower literacy scores to get extra help over the summer.

The program will focus on both reading and STEAM curriculum. Work will not be graded, but the goal is to give kids a much-needed boost before starting the 4th grade.

Parents and caregivers can play a big role in this experience. Experts said to have a positive attitude when you're talking about the program, instead of viewing it as an annoyance and to make sure your child knows they can ask questions about it.

Also, if you're worried about motivation, create incentives. For young kids, that may mean a sticker chart, for older kids, it could mean extra privileges depending on their success.

Promising Scholars is open to students of all ages and runs through June 30.