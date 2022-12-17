Thousands of wreaths set to be laid at Nashville National Cemetery.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — People across the country are set to remember those in the military we have lost by laying wreaths on headstones at different cemeteries.

"Each December on National Wreaths Across America Day, our mission to Remember, Honor and Teach is carried out by coordinating wreath-laying ceremonies at Arlington National Cemetery, as well as at more than 3,400 additional locations in all 50 U.S. states, at sea and abroad," Wreaths Across America's website said.

At the Nashville National Cemetery, they will be laying just under 5000 wreaths. That number is up a few thousand from last year according to Annette Robeck the Wreaths Across America Coordinator for the Nashville National Cemetery.

Everyone is invited and Robeck said to get there between 10:00 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. for a parking spot. The ceremony is set for Saturday at 11:00 a.m. They will also show you how to properly lay the wreaths.

When it comes to next year, Robeck said W.A.A. announced a matching offer for wreaths purchased through a sponsorship group. She said the timeframe for this match is after the ceremony on the 17th through January 15, 2023. They will receive five wreaths for every $30 donated.

They have a goal next year of getting nearly 39,000 wreaths. Here is a link Robeck shared for the matching offer time period.