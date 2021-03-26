Nashville power outages down to 1,900+ customers; NES reports 50 broken poles

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — More than 1,000 Nashville Electric Service (NES) customers are still without power Friday morning after strong storms moved through the area, but that number has drastically gone down since the outage’s peak.

Strong to severe storms moved through Middle Tennessee Thursday evening, uprooting trees and downing power lines.

At the outage's peak, more than 11,000 NES customers were without power. So far, crews have found more than 50 broken power poles across the area. NES is working to restore power as quickly as it can.

We're getting reports of many downed power lines. Assume the lines are live. Stay away. Keep children and animals away. #staysafenashville pic.twitter.com/HJkRmasTsY — Nashville Electric Service (@NESpower) March 25, 2021

NES said crews replaced about 15 poles overnight and early this morning. Check the NES outage map here.

Anyone who comes across a downed power line should assume it is live and dial 911 immediately. Customers experiencing outages should report them online at nespower.com, call (615) 234-0000 or text "OUT" to 637797.

Power outages were reported all across Middle Tennessee, Thursday night. At one point, all of Lewis County lost power due to the storms. Meriwether Lewis Electric Cooperative posted updates to its Facebook page as crews worked to restore power.

