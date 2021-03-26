Menu

Nashville power outages down to 1,900+ customers; NES reports 50 broken poles

WTVF
Strong to severe storms moved through Middle Tennessee Thursday, uprooting trees and downing power lines.
Posted at 7:39 AM, Mar 26, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-26 14:50:06-04

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — More than 1,000 Nashville Electric Service (NES) customers are still without power Friday morning after strong storms moved through the area, but that number has drastically gone down since the outage’s peak.

At the outage's peak, more than 11,000 NES customers were without power. So far, crews have found more than 50 broken power poles across the area. NES is working to restore power as quickly as it can.

NES said crews replaced about 15 poles overnight and early this morning. Check the NES outage map here.

Anyone who comes across a downed power line should assume it is live and dial 911 immediately. Customers experiencing outages should report them online at nespower.com, call (615) 234-0000 or text "OUT" to 637797.

Power outages were reported all across Middle Tennessee, Thursday night. At one point, all of Lewis County lost power due to the storms. Meriwether Lewis Electric Cooperative posted updates to its Facebook page as crews worked to restore power.

More: Storms cause widespread damage in Middle Tennessee

