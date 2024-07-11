Thousands take part in Ultimate McKay's Road Trip

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — For a big anniversary of a business Tuesday, an ambitious challenge was set. No one could have expected the lines of people who would take part.

"They're lining up for a mile!" said Anthony Simpkins, looking at the cars lined up outside McKay's Nashville. "They're going back and back and back."

"This is better than we were hoping for," added Dwayne Pate, standing with his crew in the long line to get inside.

"All kinds of nerdy people, man!" Anthony said. "They're here for the event of the century. The 50-year anniversary of McKay's."

"It's a great source for used media, books, CDs, DVDs," Dwayne added.

For the anniversary, a lot of people did what Dwayne's crew did. They started at the McKay's in Mebane, North Carolina, stopped at the one in Winston-Salem, went to Knoxville, to Chattanooga, and ended in Nashville. It took an early start to get in all five McKay's over a 570 mile-route. It was called The Ultimate McKay's Road Trip.

"You get $800 in store credit!" Anthony said of the challenge of hitting all five McKay's locations last Tuesday. "I'm getting a million fifty cent CDs!"

"That would take a while," Claire Whitmore said, holding up a puzzle to daughter Christine inside McKay's.

"We were going to take our granddaughter to Iceland, but that fell apart, so we gave her a road trip to McKay's instead," Claire laughed. "We got to all five. Survived. Lived to tell the tale."

The surprising level of interest in the McKay's Ultimate Road Trip did bring some issues, with 23 people treated for the heat in the long lines outside the Knoxville McKay's. That one was closed early.

Some who made it to Nashville said they had to take part in a 50-year celebration of McKay's. The place has long been a celebration of the things people love, and sometimes, the people who taught them to love those things.

"My nanna's obsessed with Elvis Presley," one man said, holding up a picture of his grandmother next to a vinyl record by Elvis. "Ole Betty Jean, that's what I call her! That's my nanna!"

"We'll probably not get the chance to experience something like this again," Dwayne said.

"Do you think you're always going to remember this trip?" I asked Claire.

"Oh, heavens, yes!" she answered. "It's one of those stories that will live on and on in the family history. It was just overwhelming. This seemed like a perfect thing to do; us and three million other people!"