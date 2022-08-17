Thousands use new Nashville infrastructure tracker days after creation

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A new tool is giving Nashvillians more insight into city-wide projects. The Neighborhood Improvement Tracker launched several days ago and has already been used by more than 4,000 people according to Mayor John Cooper.

It allows people to track the progress of more than 800 city-funded projects by seeing what a project is, when it started, when it is scheduled to finish and how much it's supposed to cost.

Cooper said it's important for people to know about the work going on around them and especially where their tax dollars are being spent. It also has benefits for Metro Council members like being able to get answers to constituents faster about projects and engage with them in real-time.

The more than 800 projects range from upgrades to Metro facilities like schools and community centers to upgrading infrastructures like sidewalks, bridges, speed bumps, bike lanes and more.

"It's adding a layer of transparency and accountability, and it is also a management tool," said Cooper. "That sidewalk at Maplewood High School, that culvert in Goodlettsville, now you can see when it's going to be finished and what it's going to cost, and I'm going to celebrate department heads who are using it as a management tool to help get more done quicker for our taxpayers."

In total, Metro is investing more than $3 billion in these neighborhood improvements.