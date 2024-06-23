THP and Health and Dept. of Human Services offer tips to keep you safe in dangerous heat

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — If you were outside yesterday, you no doubt felt the heat. It's at dangerous levels and we want you to be safe.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol and the US. Department of Health and Human Services say children face some of the same dangers as the elderly. And many workers are in the danger zone as well.

These are construction workers, farmers, agricultural workers, delivery workers, athletes, and really anyone who works outside. But also the homeless.

TN is one of the states that has seen an increase in heat related illness according to the US. Department of Health and Human Services. According to the THP, 29 children died of heatstroke in hot cars across the U.S. last year. They're emphasizing that you not leave your children in the car alone for even short periods of time.

Hydration is another emphasis. Make sure you and your children are drinking enough fluids if you're going to be outside.

The OCCHE and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) have launched a new resource called the Heat-Related EMS Activation Surveillance Dashboard, or the “EMS HeatTracker” for short.

This first-of-its-kind tool maps EMS responses to heat-related illness across the country to help local decision makers and communities prioritize resources and interventions to prevent heat-related illness and save lives.

Excessive heat is the leading weather killer in the U.S.