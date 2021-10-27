THP investigates crash involving pedestrian in Dickson Co.

DICKSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Tennessee Highway Patrol is investigating a crash involving a pedestrian in Dickson County early Wednesday.

The crash was reported at about 5:00a.m. Wednesday at State Route 96 and Lime Kiln Road in Burns.

The THP said the crash involved a passenger vehicle and a pedestrian. There are injuries reported, however the extent is unknown at this time.

Right now in Dickson Co: a pedestrian was hit by a car and the intersection of Hwy 96 at Lime Kiln Rd (Burns area) is SHUT DOWN. Injuries are reported but waiting to confirm how serious.

Here are a couple alternate route options #5LiveTraffic pic.twitter.com/8yTQPP8OCE — Rebecca Schleicher (@NC5_RSchleicher) October 27, 2021

Lanes of State Route 96 are closed as the THP investigates.