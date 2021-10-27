Watch
News

Actions

THP investigates crash involving pedestrian in Dickson Co.

items.[0].image.alt
Levi Ismail/WTVF
Tennessee Highway Patrol
THP.jpg
Posted at 6:10 AM, Oct 27, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-27 07:10:43-04

DICKSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Tennessee Highway Patrol is investigating a crash involving a pedestrian in Dickson County early Wednesday.

The crash was reported at about 5:00a.m. Wednesday at State Route 96 and Lime Kiln Road in Burns.

The THP said the crash involved a passenger vehicle and a pedestrian. There are injuries reported, however the extent is unknown at this time.

Lanes of State Route 96 are closed as the THP investigates.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
SkyMap 480x360

News

Learn more about SkyMap