THP Investigating Fatal Crash In Humphreys County

9:07 AM, Jan 22, 2018
WAVERLY, Tenn. - Troopers have been called to a fatal crash in Humphreys County.

The incident was reported Monday morning in the 4800 block of Clydeton Road in Waverly.

Details of the crash were unclear.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol confirmed the wreck was fatal. Drivers were urged to use caution in the area.

