Three arrested at BNA after 113 pounds of marijuana was seized from their bags

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Three people have been charged with felony drug offenses after 113 pounds of marijuana were seized at BNA.

According to court documents, Narcotics detection K-9 Peggy was deployed on luggage from a flight heading to Sacramento.

Four pieces of luggage were pulled and investigators places the luggage on bag belt 2 and observed the baggage claim area. After watching three individuals, Kamery Perkins, Tamia Sims-Irby and Marquice Lester, claim their bags, they approached the group and identified themselves as law enforcement.

Investigators confirmed that the three were traveling together and they were charged with felony drug offenses.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at kelly.broderick@newschannel5.com.