Three counties approved for FEMA disaster assistance

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Three counties were approved for FEMA disaster assistance after a declaration by President Joe Biden.

The disaster declaration covers Davidson, Williamson and Wilson counties. According to a release from FEMA, Damage and losses from the storms, tornadoes and flooding will be considered for relief.

Metro Council Member Courtney Johnston said it's good news for her constituents. Many of them are struggling with how much damage was caused to their homes during the March 28 flooding.

"It started with the mayor, it went on to the governor and finally the president was able to declare it. That allows FEMA to come in and help with assistance whether it's grant assistance or loans through the SBA," said Johnston.

Johnston also said she realizes the FEMA aid won't cover a lot of what damage was done.

Tom Kiermaier owns a home adjacent to Seven Mile Creek. While the home itself wasn't that damaged, he lost four vehicles, an RV and he had to replace an HVAC.

He said FEMA only will cover a fraction of the cost of what was damaged. Kiermaier is retired, though. He said he's more worried about the young families that live nearby.

"From their understanding and our understanding, FEMA, who we pay our flood insurance to, does not cover their temporary lodging nor their meals," he said. "Some of these families have two and three kids. You just can't get a hotel for six months until they rebuild. That's a pricey bill to pay."

FEMA is giving those impacted by the damaging storms until July 7 to file a claim for relief.

Johnston said the relief helps, but Seven Mile Creek is bound to flood again unless some work is done on it.