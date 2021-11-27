Three dead, four injured in West Nashville shooting Friday night

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Three are dead and four more are injured after a shooting in a West Nashville apartment Friday night, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department.

The incident took place just before 10 p.m. Friday at an apartment on the 2000 block of Torbett Street.

The three victims who died in the shooting are men in their 20s.

The other four victims are three adults and a 13-year-old. MNPD says their injuries are not life-threatening. They were taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center for treatment.

Details on the circumstances leading to the shooting are currently unclear. There are no signs of forced entry at the apartment. Two guns were recovered at the scene.

Homicide detectives are investigating to determine what happened. MNPD asks that anybody with information on the shooting to call them at 615-742-7463.