Three dead in apparent murder/suicide in Goodlettsville

GOODLETTSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Three people are dead in what's being described as an "apparent murder / attempted murder / suicide" at a home in Goodlettsville.

According to Metro Nashville Police, two juveniles were shot and killed in shooting at a home on Greer Road. An adult female was also shot, and was "critically wounded" and taken to a nearby hospital.

The"adult male suspect" was also "fatally wounded," according to police.

We have crews heading to the scene, and will add to this story as we learn more information.