Three deaths confirmed in Nashville due to storm damage near Nesbitt Lane

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — In Nashville, three people have died due to storm damage near Nesbitt Lane from tornadoes Saturday afternoon, according to Nashville Emergency Operations (NEO).
NEO as well as Nashville Fire Department are on scene and asking people to avoid the area an do not approach power lines, as there is significant damage. Metro Police say multiple power lines are down along Gallatin North / OHB area.
Some were transported with injuries, MPD says.
This is a developing story, and we will update you as we have more information.
