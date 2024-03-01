Three inmates escape from the Sumner Co. Jail

GALLATIN, Tenn. (WTVF) — Sumner County officials are asking the community to be on the lookout for inmates that escaped from the jail in Gallatin on Thursday night.

Three inmates escaped around 9:15p.m. Thursday, but one has since been captured.

Still at large as of Friday morning are William Rutherford and Kenneth Campbell.

Rutherford was in jail on charges including attempted second-degree murder. He was on the TBI's Most Wanted List in the summer of 2023 after a shooting at a Twice Daily in Gallatin.

Campbell was in jail on charges including theft, being a felon in possession of a weapon, and numerous drug charges.

Sumner Co. Sheriff's Office

Both were last seen wearing white t-shirts and orange jail shoes, according to the Sheriff's Office.

The third inmate who has since been captured was Elvis Bush. According to jail records, he'd been in the jail since 2022. But, in the past year he was charged with having contraband, and even implements used for escape.

The Sumner County Sheriff's Office said it's already coordinating with the U.S. Marshals Office for help in the search.

People who live in Gallatin are asked to keep their doors locked and report anything suspicious.

It's unclear if the two remaining suspects could be armed.

This is a developing story that we will continue to update.