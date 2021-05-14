Three MNPD personnel suspended over 2020 raid of wrong Edgehill apartment

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Disciplinary actions for three Metro Nashville Police decommissioned employees involved in the raid of the wrong home in Edgehill last year have been finalized.

MNPD Chief John Drake announced Friday that the disciplinary process had concluded.

“The discipline given to the three is significant, as were the missteps in the preparation and execution of this search warrant,” Chief Drake said. “All three admitted to violating our policies and procedures and are being held accountable.”

Lieutenant Harrison Dooley -12-year MNPD veteran:

Demoted to sergeant and will be suspended for 10 days without pay(supervisor of the West Precinct’s overnight shift at the time of the incident)

Harrison Dooley

Photo: MNPD

Sergeant Jeff Brown - 22-year MNPD veteran:

Suspended 30 days without pay and is subject to demotion to police officer if he violates MNPD policy during the next five years(supervisor of the West Precinct’s Crime Suppression Unit at the time of the incident)

Editor's Note: A photo of Sgt. Brown was not released due to his undercover work.

Officer Michael Richardson - 5-year MNPD veteran:

Suspended for 20 days without pay(case officer and affiant on the search warrant at the time of the incident)

Michael Richardson

Photo: MNPD

All three men agreed that the sanctions are non-appealable and are final.

On Aug. 18, 2020, the department raided an apartment over a 16-year-old who was under investigation for property crimes. However, it was not the correct apartment. Police say he and his mother had moved out of the apartment, and a new family had moved in, several months prior to the execution of the search warrant.

Chief Drake ordered a full Office of Professional Accountability Investigation and the decommissioning of Dooley, Brown and Richardson the following day. He also directed that search warrant refresher training take place for MNPD investigative components.