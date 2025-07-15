Three Nashville women accused of brazen shoplifting scheme targeting multiple retailers

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Police say they have made significant progress in dismantling a shoplifting operation allegedly run by three women accused of stealing thousands of dollars in merchandise from retailers across the city.

A search warrant executed Monday at an apartment on Shelby Avenue revealed what police described as a cache of stolen merchandise so extensive that the kitchen resembled a small store.

Detectives from the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department's Organized Retail Crime Section recovered approximately $8,000 worth of children's clothing and backpacks with tags still attached. They also found about $2,000 worth of stolen household and bathroom products.

The stolen items came from multiple retailers, including Nike, Hibbett Sports, Dollar General, Family Dollar, Ross, Publix, Walgreens, and Bath & Body Works.

31-year-old Asia Crawley, who leases the apartment, remains jailed without bond following her arrest Monday on 12 outstanding warrants. These include two counts of organized retail theft, six counts of theft, and four counts of probation violation. Crawley has a previous robbery conviction.

Her accomplice and apartment mate, 26-year-old Chaisha Brown, is jailed instead of $14,000 bond after her arrest Monday on one count of organized retail crime and three counts of theft.

The third suspect, Lamonica Ensley, 30, remains at large with 15 outstanding warrants charging her with one count of organized retail crime and 14 counts of theft. Ensley was convicted of felony theft in February, served 77 days in jail, and was released on probation.

Police reports detail the group's brazen shoplifting activities, including a July 2 theft from a Nashville Bath & Body Works store where the trio allegedly stole 90 three-wick candles valued at $2,425.50, along with wall fragrance plug-ins, soaps, and body lotions, bringing the total value of stolen merchandise to $3,198.10.

In another incident on July 3, the women allegedly stole five robot vacuums and other items valued at $1,820 from a Lowe's store in Nashville. Investigators later found a social media post by Crawley offering a Black and Decker robot vacuum for sale for $80.

Anyone who sees Ensley or knows her whereabouts is asked to contact Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.

