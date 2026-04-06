Three people convicted of first degree murder in connection with 2023 homicide

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Three people have been convicted of first degree murder in connection with a 2023 homicide.
RELATED: 1 dead, 3 arrested after Hendersonville shooting, pursuit
Woodrow Sales, Dominic Smith, and Quentin Taylor were all convicted following a four day jury trial.
They have been sentenced to life in prison.
Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at kelly.broderick@newschannel5.com.
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Austin Pollack brings us an update on a remarkable young man facing great odds, and his family has one simple request: pray for Cole. I believe in the power of prayer and hope you'll join me in lifting up Cole and his family.
- Carrie Sharp