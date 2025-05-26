Three suspects arrested in multi-state burglary ring following Brentwood break-in

BRENTWOOD, Tenn. (WTVF) — A recent home burglary in Brentwood’s Witherspoon subdivision has led to the arrest of three suspects tied to a larger, organized burglary ring operating across multiple states.

Last week, detectives with Brentwood’s Criminal Investigations Division noticed the burglary shared similarities to other recent break-ins in both Brentwood and Nashville. Working with Metro Nashville Police, the Tennessee Highway Patrol, and other law enforcement partners, a joint investigation was launched.

On May 23, the Tennessee Highway Patrol conducted a traffic stop in Chattanooga. Three men inside the vehicle presented counterfeit Peruvian identification. A search uncovered burglary tools, clothing linked to recent burglary scenes, and stolen high-value items—including Rolex watches traced back to a home burglary in Missouri.

Authorities also found additional suspected stolen jewelry in the vehicle.

The suspects were identified as Chilean nationals Genaro Arturo Arenas Jara, Nicholas Maximiliano Martinez Hidalgo, and Valentino Amaro Bouffanias. All three are also wanted in connection to 2023 residential burglaries in California.

They were arrested and are currently being held in the Hamilton County jail. Investigators say they could face charges in Tennessee, California, and at the federal level.

“The Brentwood Police Department is thankful for the assistance of the Metro Nashville Police Department, the Tennessee Highway Patrol, the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office, and our other law enforcement partners,” Brentwood Police Chief Jim Colvin said. “BPD officers and detectives worked around the clock on this investigation. Our residents should feel safe in their homes knowing members of this criminal organization have been identified and arrested.”