Three teens apprehended for armed robbery on Seigenthaler Pedestrian Bridge

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Three teens were apprehended after using a stolen pistol to rob a 28-year-old Murfreesboro man for his car keys on the downtown side of the Seigenthaler Pedestrian Bridge.

Metro Police say Yussuf Osman, 16, who the victim identified as the gunman during a show-up after the arrests, Joseph Shearer, 17, and Butoyi Deus, 15, are all charged with aggravated robbery. Additionally, Osman is charged with gun theft. The recovered pistol was reported stolen in Mt. Juliet last year.

Police received the call at 11:06 p.m. from the victim saying the robber with the gun put it to his abdomen and went through his belongings, ultimately taking the keys to his car. He said the teens fled across the pedestrian bridge toward Nissan Stadium.

Osman and Deus were taken into custody on Shelby Avenue. Osman dropped the gun during the apprehension. Shearer was found hiding behind semi-trailers on Crutcher Street.

The victim reported the robbers had used the key fob to unlock his car from a distance, leading him to believe they were trying to find it in order to go through it or steal it.