Three teens killed in single-vehicle crash in Nashville

NewsChannel 5
Posted at 2:37 PM, Jun 18, 2023
Three teens killed in a single-vehicle crash early Sunday morning have now been identified.

The driver was 18-year-old Jeffrie Prendergast, and his two passengers were 18-year-old Jonathan Jesus Bravo and 19-year-old Jordan Posantes, all of Franklin.

Police say they located a group of street racers Saturday night near Powell Avenue. When an officer attempted to stop a 2015 Chevrolet Camaro, it then fled at a high rate of speed.

The officer did not pursue. Around 12:05 Sunday morning, the Camaro was found crashed in a parking lot on railroad property near Powell Avenue and Sidco Drive.

Police determined the car left the roadway and struck a railroad track berm near Powell Avenue and Sidco Drive. The car became airborne, went through a chain link fence and became wedged between a pair of semi-trailers.

All three teens died at the scene. Police also say there is no evidence of drug or alcohol involvement.

