NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro Nashville Police officers arrested three women who they say were trying to smuggle cocaine into Nashville on a bus.

According to police officials, 34-year-old Alegria Mayna Martinez, 29-year-old Karla Cecilia Rodriguez-Galindo and 48-year-old Rosalba Belland were carrying two cocaine bricks under their clothing.

The drugs were wrapped around their midsections. Each woman carried two kilograms (4.4 pounds) of cocaine on their trip from Mexico to the mid-state. All together, the cocaine has a street value of $220,000.

All three women were charged with possessing a large amount of cocaine for resale. Bond for each woman was set at $75,000.

The MNPD’s Major Case Task Force and the DEA followed up on information that several persons were transporting cocaine to Nashville from Mexico via commercial bus, which was stopped on I-65 in Davidson County Friday morning. MNPD dog Boston assisted in the investigation.

