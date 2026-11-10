Three years after her death, Belmont student's friends keep her memory alive through music

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Three years after a stray bullet cut short the life of Belmont freshman Jillian Ludwig, the music she loved is still bringing her friends together.

Tonight, those friends are taking the stage for one final Nashville concert in her honor, before graduating and leaving behind a college experience that should have included Jillian.

For three years, this has been a night for Jillian Ludwig. Proceeds from the Jams for Jill concert benefit the Rae of Light Foundation, supporting young musicians and music education — a way to carry forward Jillian's love of music.

In November 2023, the 18-year-old Belmont freshman was killed by a stray bullet near campus. But to the people who knew her, Jillian's story has never been defined by the way she died.

She made music, but maybe more importantly, she made connections, building friendships that, three years after her death, are still holding strong.

"She was just the best. She really was the best. She was special in every way. All of our friends, like she was the reason that we all met," Livia Mehalovich said.

"She was the reason that we all met. She was like everyone's first friend whenever we got to Nashville, so she was just like the person that brought everyone together, and like even now that she's passed, she's still doing that," Mehalovich said.

The friends Jillian brought together as Belmont freshmen are now seniors. They are reaching a milestone she should have reached with them.

On this night, they're filling the stage with the music she loved, making sure that even as their time at Belmont comes to an end, Jillian's presence does not.

"I think that's why the show is so important, just keeping her legacy alive, because so many people don't know her story," Mehalovich said.

Inside Exit/In, Jillian is everywhere. Her pictures cover the walls. Her friends take the stage. And the music that once gave her a voice is now helping them keep that voice alive.

"I was eager and excited to do it in her honor and carry out her spirit with me on stage, and that's exactly what I do every time I get on stage," Gilda Colaiaco said.

The Nashville tradition ends here. But for these friends, Jillian goes wherever they do.

"But she's in her hearts, obviously, yes. But I guess just like the end is always a little bit sadder than usual," Colaiaco said.

Jillian once used her voice through music. Now, three years after her death, that voice is being carried on in a different way — through the friends and family fighting to make sure her story, and the lives that could still be saved, aren't forgotten.

"People will continue to know her name for sure," Colaiaco said.

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