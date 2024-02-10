Throw out your ex's junk for a good cause with Junk King Franklin

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WTVF) — Valentines Day is all about love, but one junk removal business in Franklin wants to help people move on from past lovers.

Junk King will accept your ex's junk Saturday and while you finally get rid of his hoodie or an old gift from her, you can be confident tossing the stuff will actually help others.

People will find Junk King's big red truck inside the Berry Farms Town Center Park in front of Biscuit Love and the Cookie Fix from 11 a.m. till 2 p.m.

People can donate up to two items, and for every item donated, Junk King will donate $1 to the American Heart Association up to $500 in honor of American Heart Month, which raises awareness for cardiovascular health and stroke and heart disease prevention.

Owner of the Franklin Junk King, Justin Leedy, said doing this is poking a little fun at the typically romantic holiday, but it could also be healing for many.

"I hope it's cathartic for people. We'll let you come up on the truck and throw the stuff in if you want," said Leedy. "You break up with somebody or you get dumped, and you don't always get rid of everything right away and you have these little memories sitting around whether it's a hoodie or a goofy card or gift or whatever. And it's an opportunity for people to dump that stuff and kind of move on with their lives and make room for what's next."

Junk King is also running a contest through Valentine's Day. If you have something too big to bring over yourself from your ex, such as a couch, if you post a picture of the item with #JKTrashTalk," you could win a free removal pick-up service and Junk King will still donate to the American Heart Association in the process.