Thursday expected to be the busiest air travel day of the year so far

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — I've got your back this record-breaking summer travel season! Just days after TSA reported its busiest day ever with nearly 3 million passengers screened Sunday.

The Federal Aviation Administration is warning that Thursday will be the busiest air travel day of the year so far.

You can see on this chart for the holiday week that today will also be busy with more than 50-thousand flights. But tomorrow -- they're expecting nearly 54,000 flights to depart ahead of Independence Day.

TSA expects to screen more than 32 million people between Thursday and Monday, July 8. A more than 5 percent increase from the holiday week last year.

It's part of a larger trend of record-breaking travel this summer break.

The agency says seven of the top ten busiest travel days ever have occurred over the past month.

If there are any travelers with flexible plans -- fly on the actual holiday for the least amount of chaos.